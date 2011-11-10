STATE COLLEGE, Pa. Nov 10 Students angry over the firing of Penn State University football coach Joe Paterno in a sex abuse scandal should stay off the streets on Saturday when the team plays its final home game of the year, police said.

"If you truly support Coach Joe or Penn State, this is not the way," State College Police Department Captain John Gardner told a news conference. "Stay off the street. The behavior of last night will not be tolerated."

Chanting "Hell no, Joe won't go" and "We want Joe back," thousands of students took to the streets Wednesday night to protest the decision to oust the legendary Paterno after 46 years in charge of the college team. [ID:nN1E7A80Z5]

The protesters overturned a television van during a demonstration which some police dispersed using pepper spray. More than a dozen people were arrested in the demonstration that Gardner said degenerated into a "riotous mob."

He said he planned to have every officer working the Penn State-Nebraska game in State College, Pennsylvania. Officers from the Pennsylvania State Police and university police force will assist the town's police, Gardner said.

Paterno, one of the most iconic names in American sports, was ousted on Wednesday by the university amid criticism he did not do enough to stop his long-time former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky from allegedly sexually abusing children.

Paterno, winner of two national championships with Penn State, was criticized for not doing more to intervene when incidents of the alleged abuse were brought to his attention in 2002.

Sandusky, 67, is accused of sexually abusing at least eight boys over more than a decade.

Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and former finance official Gary Schultz also were charged with failing to alert police after they were told Sandusky was seen molesting a young boy in the locker room showers in 2002.

They were also charged with perjury in their statements to a grand jury.

Lawyers for all three men have said they deny the charges and maintain their innocence.

Graham Spanier, Penn State's president for 16 years and a family therapist by training, was also sacked on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Ian Simpson; Writing by Mark Egan; Editing by Jerry Norton and Paul Simao)