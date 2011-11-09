* Paterno had built sterling reputation at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov 9 In a country mad for
college football, Joe Paterno -- known simply as "JoePa" --
represented almost a deity of the sport.
But the sterling reputation he built in almost five decades
as head coach at Penn State University has been sullied by a
scandal centered on allegations that a long-time assistant
coach sexually abused boys on campus and school officials tried
to cover it up.
Paterno, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame,
said on Wednesday he would retire at the end of the current
season. [ID:nN1E7A80Z5]
Paterno has won more games in big-time U.S. college
football than any other coach in the history of a sport dating
back to the late 19th century. He was a towering figure in
college football, with only a handful of other coaches over the
decades, like the late Paul "Bear" Bryant of the University of
Alabama, regarded with equal reverence.
At age 84, Paterno has served as head coach at Penn State
since 1966 -- an incredible 46 seasons. But he has become
increasingly frail with age and now coaches not from the
sidelines as is customary but from the press box.
Paterno is a beloved institution in Pennsylvania who won
national championships in 1982 and 1986 and survived calls that
he leave the post because of his advanced age. He compiled 409
career wins at Penn State.
His former long-time assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is
accused of sexually abusing at least eight boys over a period
of more than a decade. Sandusky has denied the allegations.
Paterno, who was not a target of the criminal
investigation, said he was informed of an incident involving
Sandusky in 2002 and passed the information up the chain of
command to the university's athletic director.
Paterno faced criticism for not following up or doing more
to address the allegations.
"This is a tragedy," Paterno said of the scandal in his
statement announcing his departure. "It is one of the great
sorrows of my life. With the benefit of hindsight, I wish I had
done more."
"I am absolutely devastated by the developments in this
case. I grieve for the children and their families and I pray
for their comfort and relief," he said.
TWO NATIONAL TITLES
The Brooklyn-born Paterno played football at Ivy League
Brown University from 1946-49 before joining Penn State as an
assistant coach in 1950, and 16 years later as head coach he
began building a prodigious resume.
Paterno steered the Nittany Lions to seven undefeated
regular seasons and Penn State claimed three Big Ten Conference
championships (one sole in 1994, and co-champions in 2005 and
2008).
He is also the all-time leader among college coaches with
24 post-season wins in 37 bowl game appearances and is the only
coach whose teams have won the Rose, Sugar, Cotton and Orange
bowls.
Paterno's teams struggled in 2003 with a 3-9 record and
followed with a 4-7 mark the next season. He said he would
consider retirement if his 2005 team did not improve and the
Nittany Lions responded with an 11-1 record.
His tenure was a rarity in collegiate sports and his
legions of supporters shouted down critics who thought he was
too old to coach as he entered his 80s.
Paterno's program was known for churning out star players
who went on to play in the National Football League.
Under Paterno's watch, the team produced 78 first-team
All-Americans, among those recognized were 10 linebackers
coached by Sandusky at the college that became referred to as
"Linebacker U."
Paterno has seen more than 350 former players sign NFL
contracts with 32 of them drafted in the first round.
The well-respected coach often pushed for policy changes
from the NCAA, the governing body of U.S. college athletics.
He supported instant replays as a way of settling disputed
rulings on the field and favored giving athletes a stipend on
the grounds that many come from poor families. He also
advocated a playoff system to determine national champions.
Paterno also had a reputation for being concerned about his
players' academic and emotional development.
He was known for his philanthropy at Penn State, giving
more than $4 million to the school for scholarships, faculty
endowments and construction.
Paterno was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame in
2006 but his induction ceremony was delayed a year so he could
recover from injuries suffered in a sideline collision.
