STATE COLLEGE, Pa. Nov 14 The lawyer for a
Penn State assistant football coach charged with child sex
abuse said in an interview on Monday the boy at the center of a
2002 incident detailed in a grand jury report had been
identified and said it never happened.
Jerry Sandusky, the former defensive coordinator for the
Penn State Nittany Lions, was arrested more than a week ago on
charges he sexually abused eight young boys over a 15-year
period.
Speaking to NBC sportscaster Bob Costas, Joe Amendola, who
represents Sandusky, said "we anticipate we're going to have at
least several of those kids come forward and say, 'This never
happened.'"
Referring to the 2002 incident, Amendola said "we have
information that that child says that never happened."
Sandusky, in a telephone interview with Costas that aired
at the same time, acknowledged he had horsed around and
showered with children involved in the Second Mile charity he
founded.
But he denied he was a pedophile.
Costas asked Sandusky if he was sexually attracted to
underage boys.
"Sexually attracted?" Sandusky said. "You know, I enjoy
young people. I love to be around them. But no, I'm not
sexually attracted to young boys."
