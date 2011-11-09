STATE COLLEGE, Pa. Nov 9 Penn State University
football coach Joe Paterno announced on Wednesday he will
retire at the end of the current season. [ID:nN1E7A80Z5]
The move by the legendary 84-year-old coach comes amid a
scandal over allegations that a long-time former assistant
coach sexually abused boys and that school officials covered it
up.
Here is a text of Paterno's written statement.
I am absolutely devastated by the developments in this
case. I grieve for the children and their families and I pray
for their comfort and relief.
I have come to work every day for the last 61 years with
one clear goal in mind: To serve the best interests of this
university and the young men who have been entrusted to my
care. I have the same goal today.
That's why I have decided to announce my retirement
effective at the end of this season. At this moment the Board
of Trustees should not spend a single minute discussing my
status. They have far more important matters to
address. I want to make this as easy for them as I possibly
can.
This is a tragedy. It is one of the great sorrows of my
life. With the benefit of hindsight, I wish I had done more.
My goals now are to keep my commitments to my players and
staff and finish the season with dignity and determination. And
then I will spend the rest of my life doing everything I can to
help this university.