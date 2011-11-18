NEW YORK Nov 17 Syracuse University placed
longtime associate head basketball coach Bernie Fine on
administrative leave on Thursday over allegations of
inappropriate contact with a former ball boy, a university
spokesman said.
The university said police had reopened a case into the
allegations of inappropriate contact, first reported to the
university in 2005.
Fine was placed on administrative leave by the university
"in light of the new allegations and the Syracuse City Police
investigation," said Peter Englot, associate vice president of
public affairs at Syracuse.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)