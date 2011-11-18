(Adds statement from Boeheim, paragraph 8)
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK Nov 17 A longtime assistant
basketball coach at Syracuse University was put on
administrative leave on Thursday after police reopened an
investigation of alleged inappropriate behavior with a ball
boy.
Associate head basketball coach Bernie Fine, in his 35th
season with Syracuse, was placed on leave "in light of the new
allegations and the Syracuse City Police investigation," said
Peter Englot, associate vice president of public affairs at
Syracuse. The allegations were first reported in 2005.
"The associate coach vehemently denied the allegations,"
Kevin Quinn, senior vice president for public affairs at
Syracuse, said in a statement.
Syracuse is the third major U.S. university to disclose an
incident involving alleged abuse since the announcement on Nov.
5 that a longtime assistant football coach at Penn State was
charged with sexually abusing eight boys over nearly 15 years.
The Penn State scandal shocked the university and led to
the dismissal of legendary head football coach Joe Paterno.
A week after the Penn State disclosure, South Carolina
military college The Citadel admitted that it had failed to
take any action against a student accused of inappropriate
behavior with children at a summer camp. The man has since been
arrested and charged with sexually abusing boys.
Fine's longtime boss, Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, has
coached Syracuse for 34 years, including a national
championship in 2003.
"I have known Bernie Fine for more than 40 years. I have
never seen or witnessed anything to suggest that he would
(have) been involved in any of the activities alleged. Had I
seen or suspected anything, I would have taken action. Bernie
has my full support," Boeheim said in a statement on Thursday
night on the university's website.
The alleged behavior by Fine took place in the 1980s and
1990s when the victim was a juvenile. Syracuse police said the
victim was Bobby Davis, now 39, a former ball boy with the
team, Englot said.
The new investigation comes six years after the university
conducted its own probe after hearing of the allegations in
2005. After a four-month investigation, launched after local
police declined to open their own probe, the university was
unable to corroborate the claims.
Quinn said the university decided to investigate in 2005
after the victim told police that "he had been subjected to
inappropriate contact" by Fine, but city police declined to
investigate because the statute of limitations had expired.
"If any evidence or corroboration of the allegations had
surfaced, we would have terminated the associate coach and
reported it to the police immediately," Quinn said.
