SAN ANTONIO, Texas Nov 11 Prosecutors in Texas say they have opened an investigation into whether former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky should be charged with sexual assault of a boy in Texas.

The move comes following the release of grand jury testimony indicating Sandusky may have sexually assaulted one of his young victims when Penn State was in San Antonio for the 1999 Alamo Bowl. [ID:nN1E7AA0G1]

"We are looking into the possibility that an offense may have happened in San Antonio," San Antonio Police Sergeant Chris Benavides said.

Unsealed grand jury testimony in the Sandusky case in Pennsylvania indicates a now 27-year-old man described in the transcript as 'Victim Number Four" testified he was brought to San Antonio as part of the 'Sandusky family party' to watch the Nittany Lions beat Texas A&M in the 1999 Alamo Bowl.

The man testified that when he resisted Sandusky's advances, the coach threatened to 'send him home.'

The Alamo Bowl game was Sandusky's last at Penn State, he retired at the end of the 1999 season.

Bexar County First Assistant District Attorney Cliff Herberg says, although authorities are investigating, they don't have a lot to go on.

"All we have at this point is an allegation contained in an indictment from another jurisdiction," Herberg told Reuters on Friday. "So we have no evidence, we have no case, we have no complainant yet."

The grand jury testimony indicates Sandusky gave 'Victim Number Four' gifts, and that he would be considered as a walk-on player at Penn State if he agreed to Sandusky's sexual advances.

Sandusky was indicted in Pennsylvania on charges of sexually abusing youong boys. His lawyer has said Sandusky maintains his innocence and denies the charges.

"We will have to determine the quality of the evidence, given that it (is) from 1999, on whether we can pursue a case," Herberg said, who added that local officials will be in contact with Pennsylvania prosecutors.

"We are going to take what action we can to see if a case can be built."

The scandal over the charges in Pennsylvania led to the firing this week of legendary football coach Joe Paterno and university president Graham Spanier. [ID:nN1E7A81JL] [ID:nN1E7AA0G1] (Editing by Jerry Norton and Jackie Frank)