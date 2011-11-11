By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO, Texas Nov 11 Prosecutors in Texas
say they have opened an investigation into whether former Penn
State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky should be charged
with sexual assault of a boy in Texas.
The move comes following the release of grand jury
testimony indicating Sandusky may have sexually assaulted one
of his young victims when Penn State was in San Antonio for the
"We are looking into the possibility that an offense may
have happened in San Antonio," San Antonio Police Sergeant
Chris Benavides said.
Unsealed grand jury testimony in the Sandusky case in
Pennsylvania indicates a now 27-year-old man described in the
transcript as 'Victim Number Four" testified he was brought to
San Antonio as part of the 'Sandusky family party' to watch the
Nittany Lions beat Texas A&M in the 1999 Alamo Bowl.
The man testified that when he resisted Sandusky's
advances, the coach threatened to 'send him home.'
The Alamo Bowl game was Sandusky's last at Penn State, he
retired at the end of the 1999 season.
Bexar County First Assistant District Attorney Cliff
Herberg says, although authorities are investigating, they
don't have a lot to go on.
"All we have at this point is an allegation contained in an
indictment from another jurisdiction," Herberg told Reuters on
Friday. "So we have no evidence, we have no case, we have no
complainant yet."
The grand jury testimony indicates Sandusky gave 'Victim
Number Four' gifts, and that he would be considered as a
walk-on player at Penn State if he agreed to Sandusky's sexual
advances.
Sandusky was indicted in Pennsylvania on charges of
sexually abusing youong boys. His lawyer has said Sandusky
maintains his innocence and denies the charges.
"We will have to determine the quality of the evidence,
given that it (is) from 1999, on whether we can pursue a case,"
Herberg said, who added that local officials will be in contact
with Pennsylvania prosecutors.
"We are going to take what action we can to see if a case
can be built."
The scandal over the charges in Pennsylvania led to the
firing this week of legendary football coach Joe Paterno and
university president Graham Spanier. [ID:nN1E7A81JL]
(Editing by Jerry Norton and Jackie Frank)