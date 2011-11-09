NEW YORK Nov 9 U.S. authorities on Wednesday
charged seven people living in Estonia and Russia with using
malicious software to hijack millions of computers worldwide to
redirect Internet searches toward online ads.
Starting in 2007, the suspects created fake companies that
contracted with legitimate advertiser websites to drive
Internet traffic toward their Internet pages, according to a
Manhattan federal court indictment.
About 4 million computers in 100 countries including the
United States were infected with malicious software designed by
the defendants that would redirect an Internet user's browser
toward the online advertisements, the indictment said.
The defendants were paid about $14 million by advertisers
based on the amount of "clicks" the ad pages would receive, the
indictment said.
Some of the infected computers belonged to NASA, the U.S.
space agency, it said.
The accused face 27 charges including conspiracy to commit
wire fraud and computer intrusion, wire fraud and committing
unlawful transactions.
