NEW YORK Nov 17 A Florida man pleaded not
guilty on Friday to charges that he illegally operated a bitcoin
exchange owned by an Israeli who U.S. prosecutors say
orchestrated a series of massive hacking attacks on companies
including JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Anthony Murgio, 31, pleaded not guilty in federal court in
Manhattan to charges that he committed wire fraud and money
laundering and operated an unlicensed money transmitting
business.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan set a trial date for Oct.
31, 2016.
Murgio also said at Friday's hearing that he was switching
counsel, though he did not say why. His new lawyer, Robert
Soloway, replaces Gregory Kehoe.
Murgio's plea came a week after U.S. prosecutors unveiled
related charges against three men accused of engaging in a
cyber-criminal enterprise that hacked into a dozen companies'
networks, stealing personal information of over 100 million
people.
Those companies included JPMorgan, which prosecutors said
suffered the theft of records belonging to more than 83 million
customers. The three men included two Israelis, Gery Shalon and
Ziv Orenstein, and one American, Joshua Samuel Aaron.
Murgio, a resident of Tampa, Florida, was not accused of
engaging in the hacking offenses or many of the related alleged
crimes they helped facilitate, including a series of stock
manipulation frauds.
But prosecutors said he operated an unlicensed bitcoin
exchange called Coin.mx that exchanged millions of dollars of
the virtual currency for customers and that was owned by Shalon,
who authorities say orchestrated the hacking attacks.
Murgio also had ties to Aaron. Both men attended Florida
State University, and in 2008 they formed a business together.
On his website, Murgio calls Aaron "my friend" and said he
"showed me the ropes to online marketing."
Shalon, 31, and Orenstein, 40, were arrested in Israel in
July, and the United States is seeking their extradition. Aaron,
31, is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which says
as of June he was believed to be in Eastern Europe.
According to prosecutors, the three engaged in a series
criminal schemes, including manipulating stocks, operating
illegal online casinos, processing payments for criminals and
owning the unlicensed bitcoin exchange.
Those schemes generated hundreds of millions dollars and
were furthered by hacking companies including JPMorgan, E*Trade
Financial Corp and News Corp's Dow Jones unit,
in order to steal customer information, prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Murgio, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00769.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)