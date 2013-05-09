BRIEF-Saul Centers Q4 FFO per share $0.73
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 9 The U.S. charged eight individuals with stealing debit card data from two Middle Eastern banks in a scheme that prosecutors said netted them $45 million in a matter of hours.
The New York-based cell hacked into credit card processors to steal Mastercard Inc debit card data, which they used to make approximately 36,000 transactions over a total of 10 hours in 24 countries, the Justice Department said. The cards were issued by National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates and Bank of Muscat in Oman, prosecutors said.
* Lattice Biologics - is extending its non-brokered private placement of units of company announced on january 19, 2017 for an additional 30 days
* David Baazov -disposed of ownership of 7 million common shares of amaya inc at a price of $19.00 per share for aggregate amount of $133 million