MUMBAI May 12 India's ElectraCard Services said
on Sunday that a data breach in a series of ATM fraud attacks in
December appears to have happened outside of its "processing
environment."
According to a U.S. official and a bank employee, who both
spoke on condition of anonymity, ElectraCard Services was the
company that processed prepaid travel cards for National Bank of
Ras Al Khaimah PSC (RAKBANK). RAKBANK suffered a $5
million coordinated heist at ATMs around the world on Dec. 21
last year, according to the U.S. indictment.
ElectraCard (ECS) said investigations show that "the PIN and
Magnetic stripe data seem to have been compromised outside the
ECS processing environment."
It added in a statement: "As already reported in the media
earlier this year, there were fraud attacks which affected
several institutions worldwide, including ECS, in December
2012."