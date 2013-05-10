May 10 A brazen gang of cyber criminals, who
stole $45 million from bank ATMs in 27 countries, exposes an
Achilles heel in the global financial industry: prepaid debit
cards.
Cyber security experts and industry analysts say the
burgeoning use of prepaid debit cards for everything from gift
certificates to disaster relief handouts is making it easier for
hackers to withdraw large amounts of money before detection.
Prepaid cards have fewer controls on them than on regular
credit and debit cards issued by banks. Each prepaid card issued
is like a blank slate: anonymous, new, and lacking any credit
history or individual behavior pattern against which bankers and
payment processors can measure activity to look for red flags.
They are also easier to hack. Raising a withdrawal limit on
a prepaid card involves hacking into a system at a third-party
payment processor, a company that is generally smaller than a
bank and, if based outside the United States, potentially
subject to looser cyber security standards.
"It's usually prepaid debit cards. That's the card of choice
in this. The bad guys know the system and they have been able to
exploit it," said Joe Petro, a managing director at Promontory
Financial Group, who worked for 20 years as the head of fraud
prevention and investigations for Citigroup Inc.
"The vulnerability stems from third-party processors, who
may not have the same level of security systems that banks are
able to have," he added. Petro was speaking generally and said
he did not have direct knowledge of the $45 million heist.
In a globally coordinated campaign, hackers broke into two
unidentified payment processing companies that handled the
prepaid debit cards for two Middle Eastern banks, U.S.
prosecutors said on Thursday.
Once inside the computer networks, they increased the
available balance and withdrawal limits on prepaid MasterCard
debit cards issued by Bank of Muscat of Oman
and National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah PSC of the United
Arab Emirates.
The criminal ring's operatives then fanned out around the
world and used fraudulent prepaid cards to withdraw money from
thousands of ATMs. The global scope and speed of the theft was
unprecedented, cyber investigators said. In the case of Bank of
Muscat, $40 million was stolen in just over 10 hours.
Experts said the use of prepaid debit cards, instead of
credit cards, was not accidental. Credit cards are attached to
individuals whose spending habits over time give banks and
credit card companies clear patterns they can use when trying to
identify unusual or illicit activity.
EVADING DETECTION
A thief moving from ATM to ATM with a personal credit card
would likely quickly raise alarms, because his or her behavior
would look out of place compared to the credit card user's
normal activity.
"The banks are using state-of-the art defenses, but the more
sophisticated actors are able to breach their networks," said
Shawn Henry, the former head of cyber crime investigations at
the FBI, now president of professional services at security firm
CrowdStrike.
While the $45 million swindle is one of the largest ever,
security experts say banks deal with similar, albeit smaller,
thefts regularly - they are just rarely disclosed.
By 2013, the amount of money that was placed onto reloadable
prepaid cards reached about $201.9 billion from $28.6 billion in
2009, according to a report published by Mercator Advisory
Group.
"Of all the types of cards that are there, prepaid cards is
the fastest growing category," said Scott Valentin, analyst
with FBR Capital Markets & Co.
"With cash payments slowing and an increase in mobile
payment and online commerce, the importance of these cards is
only going to increase," Valentin said. "With credit cards you
need to be credit worthy and with debit cards you need a bank
account. Prepaid cards gets you past these two issues and as a
result are extremely popular."
That has raised concerns about the need for better security
around prepaid cards, and the card processing companies that
service them.
For more than a decade, banks have been required by U.S. law
to ensure their electronic systems and those used by their
outside contractors meet certain safety requirement. U.S. banks
using payment processors must have a contractual agreement that
states the payment processor is meeting the same security
standards the bank does.
The problem, said Doug Johnson, vice president for risk
management policy at the American Bankers Association in
Washington, is that U.S.-based banks, don't always find it easy
to ensure that what is agreed in the contract with an overseas
payment processor is really being implemented.
"I fully anticipate that regulatory agencies are going to
spend increased time looking at third-party providers," Johnson
said.
In the case of the two Middle Eastern banks, one used a
U.S.-based credit card processor, while the other used one in
India. The U.S.-based company's breach shows even third-party
processors close to home can make banks vulnerable.
The hackers likely used some of the most sophisticated
software available, said George Tubin, a senior security
strategist for Trusteer, a Boston-based cyber security firm.
Emails and other communications can bring malware into a
corporate computer system. Employees opening email attachments
unwittingly download spy software without even realizing it,
Tubin said. The software then collects and transmits information
back to the hackers who created it.
"Once they gain access to the right corporate network and
figure out how to get the right privileges, they can do whatever
they want," Tubin said.