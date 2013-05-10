By Jessica Dye, Joseph Ax and Jim Finkle
NEW YORK/BOSTON May 9 In one of the biggest
ever bank heists, a global cyber crime ring stole $45 million
from two Middle Eastern banks by hacking into credit card
processing firms and withdrawing money from ATMs in 27
countries, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.
The U.S. Justice Department accused eight men of allegedly
forming the New York-based cell of the organization, and said
seven of them have been arrested. The eighth, allegedly a leader
of the cell, was reported to have been murdered in the Dominican
Republic on April 27.
The ringleaders are believed to be outside the United States
but prosecutors declined to give details, citing the ongoing
investigation. What's clear is the sheer scope and speed of the
crimes: in one of the attacks, in just over 10 hours, $40
million was raided from ATMs in 24 countries involving 36,000
transactions.
"In the place of guns and masks, this cyber crime
organization used laptops and the Internet," U.S. Attorney for
the Eastern District of New York Loretta Lynch said at a news
conference. "Moving as swiftly as data over the Internet, the
organization worked its way from the computer systems of
international corporations to the streets of New York City."
The case demonstrates the major threat that cyber crime
poses to banks around the world. It also shows how increasingly
international and sophisticated criminal gangs have become,
particularly those using the Internet.
Prosecutors highlighted the "surgical precision" of these
hackers, the global nature of their organization, and the speed
and coordination with which they executed operations in 27
countries.
According to the complaint, the gang broke into the
computers of two credit card processors, one in India in
December 2012 and the other in the United States this February.
The companies were not identified.
The hackers increased the available balance and withdrawal
limits on prepaid MasterCard debit cards issued by Bank
of Muscat of Oman, and National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah
PSC (RAKBANK) of the United Arab Emirates, according
to the complaint. They then distributed counterfeit debit cards
to "cashers" around the world, enabling them to siphon millions
of dollars from ATMs in a matter of hours.
In New York, for example, members of the cell fanned out
into the city on the afternoon of Feb. 19, armed with cards
bearing a single Bank of Muscat account number. Ten hours later,
they had completed 2,904 withdrawals for $2.4 million in all,
the final transaction coming around 1:26 a.m., prosecutors said.
Casher crews in other countries were busy doing the same,
pulling some $40 million from Bank of Muscat to add to the $5
million they stole from RAKBANK in December, according to the
indictment. In total, cashers made some 40,500 withdrawals in 27
countries during the two coordinated incidents.
Prosecutors said the method of attack was known as
"Unlimited Operations" in the cyber underworld.
Representatives for the two banks could not be reached for
comment outside of regular business hours.
In a statement, Mastercard said it had cooperated with law
enforcement in the investigation and stressed that its systems
were not involved or compromised in the attacks.
In late February, Bank Muscat disclosed that it would take
an impairment charge of up to 15 million rials ($39 million)
because it had been defrauded overseas by 12 prepaid debit cards
used for travel. That charge was equal to more than half of the
25 million rials profit it posted in its first quarter ended
March 31.
HIGHLY SKILLED HACKERS
Cyber experts said they believe the operation likely
required the work of several hundred people, at least several of
whom were highly skilled hackers capable of devising ways to
penetrate well-protected financial systems.
"Hackers only need to find one vulnerability to cause
millions of dollars of damage," said Mark Rasch, a former
federal cyber crimes prosecutor, based in Bethesda, Maryland.
The group may have targeted Middle Eastern banks because
they tend to allow customers to put much larger sums on cards
and do not monitor them as closely as banks in other regions,
said Shane Shook, global vice president of consulting for the
security firm Cylance Inc.
"It's a target-rich environment in terms of soft electronic
security," said Shook, an Arabic speaker who has spent more than
a decade investigating cyber crimes.
The case is similar to one in 2009 that targeted the prepaid
debit-card unit of Royal Bank of Scotland, which lost
more than $9 million in less than 12 hours, said Jason
Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor who supervised the
Justice Department's handling of that case.
That case was considered a watershed moment in cyber crime
prosecutions at the time. "This dwarfs that case," he said.
It is not clear if banks can seek to recover losses from
card processors, legal experts said. Contracts usually have
specific language governing the security protocols that must be
in place, said Frederick Rivera, an attorney with Perkins Coie
who specializes in financial services litigation.
If the processors failed to follow those requirements, they
could be liable for the losses. If they had adequate security,
however, the banks "could be left holding the bag," Rivera said.
The banks might also be able to seek reimbursement under
their insurance policies, many of which now have cyber crime
provisions, or from the processors' insurance carriers.
Weinstein also said that the processors could face
regulatory scrutiny over whether they provided proper security.
The eight defendants - all U.S. citizens and residents of
Yonkers, New York - were charged with withdrawing cash from the
ATMs and transporting money, not hacking into the credit card
processing firms or managing the operation.
The seven arrested are: Jael Mejia Collado, Joan Luis Minier
Lara, Evan Jose Peña, Jose Familia Reyes, Elvis Rafael
Rodriguez, Emir Yasser Yeje and Chung Yu-Holguin (known as
"Chino El Abusador"). All except for Rodriguez were arraigned on
Thursday and pleaded not guilty. Rodriguez's attorney was
unavailable. Only Pena has been released on bail.
The defendant who reportedly had been killed was Alberto
Yusi Lajud-Peña, also known as "Prime" and "Albertico." Lynch
said it was unclear whether the murder was related to this case.
Prosecutors said cashers often laundered their proceeds by
purchasing luxury goods, and sending a portion of the money back
to the organization's leaders.
Lynch said the New York gang kept roughly 20 percent of
their takes, and sent the rest to the organizers. Authorities
said they seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and
bank accounts, as well as two Rolex watches and a Mercedes SUV,
from the defendants.
Investigators said that they found an email exchange with an
account associated with a criminal money laundering operation in
St. Petersburg, Russia, describing wire transfers.
An investigation is ongoing to see if other cells are
operating in the country, Lynch said, adding that U.S. law
enforcement had worked with counterparts in Japan, Canada,
Germany, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, Dominican Republic,
Mexico, Italy, Spain, Belgium, France, United Kingdom, Latvia,
Estonia, Thailand, and Malaysia to uncover the ring.
No individual bank accounts were compromised by the scheme,
Lynch said.
The case is U.S. v. Lajud-Pena et al., U.S. District Court,
Eastern District of New York, No. 13-cr-259.