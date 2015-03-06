By Nate Raymond
NEW ORLEANS, March 6
NEW ORLEANS, March 6 The U.S. Justice Department
is considering altering how it settles criminal cases with
corporations to avoid going to court altogether, amid the
increasingly active role judges have taken in reviewing such
deals, a top official said on Friday.
Leslie Caldwell, head of the Justice Department's criminal
division, said prosecutors may move away from using so-called
deferred prosecution agreements for corporate settlements after
a judge in February rejected a $10.5 million accord with Dutch
company Fokker Services B.V.
"I think we're going to think long and hard about when we're
going to use them," she said during a panel discussion at an
American Bar Association conference in New Orleans.
Prosecutors may instead choose to avoid going to court by
using non-prosecution agreements, in which charges are not
immediately filed.
While commonly used already by the Justice Department,
non-prosecution agreements in the future could include drafts of
charging documents that could be filed in court if a violation
of the deal occurs, Caldwell said.
Caldwell's comments come amid continued questions over
whether the Justice Department overuses deferred prosecution
agreements to resolve allegations of corporate misconduct, and
whether judges should have greater oversight of such deals.
In 2014, the Justice Department entered into 19 deferred
prosecution agreements and 10 non-prosecution agreements with
corporations, according to a report in January by the law firm
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
Deferred prosecution agreements - which involve filing a
criminal case that is put on hold during the term of the
settlement - have come under increasing judicial scrutiny.
In February, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington,
D.C., rejected a deferred prosecution agreement with Fokker to
resolve criminal charges it illegally shipped aircraft parts to
Iran, Sudan and Myanmar.
Prosecutors had agreed to defer and ultimately drop charges
against Fokker, as long as the company abided by the terms of
the pact. But Leon called the deal "grossly disproportionate"
given the seriousness of the company's alleged actions.
In a case of a deferred prosecution agreement getting a
green light by a court, U.S. District Judge John Gleeson in
Brooklyn, New York, concluded in 2013 he had the authority to
review and ultimately approve a deal with HSBC Holdings Plc
that was part of a $1.92 billion money laundering
settlement.
Caldwell said the Justice Department disagreed that courts
have the authority to approve such settlements and review their
terms.
"That's a matter of prosecutorial discretion," she said.
