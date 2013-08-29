Aug 29 Seven current or former Detroit building
inspectors were charged with taking bribes after a corruption
investigation found they ignored illegal wiring and faked
inspections, authorities said on Thursday.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette unveiled the
criminal charges amid an ongoing wave of corruption in Detroit
that has included former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's conviction in
March on federal extortion and other charges. Kilpatrick is set
to be sentenced on Oct. 10 in Detroit, which filed for
bankruptcy protection in July.
The current or former city building inspectors were charged
with accepting bribes ranging from $50 to $3,000 offered for
commercial or residential properties over a six-year period,
Schuette told a news conference.
Each inspector faces at least one 10-year felony count of
being a public officer who accepted a bribe and one one-year
misdemeanor bribery count, he said.
"These inspectors perpetrated a culture of corruption in
Detroit that put the health and the safety of Detroit families
at risk. That is unacceptable. That cannot happen," Schuette
said.
The inspectors are accused of ignoring wiring that violated
city code, faking documents for inspections that never took
place and creating phony architectural drawings, Schuette said.
The incidents will be referred back to the city so that the
structures where there were phony documents can be inspected to
confirm they are safe, he said.
Schuette said the long-running and extensive investigation
by the Southeastern Michigan Public Corruption Task Force, which
is led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is continuing.
When asked whether there was concern that higher-up
officials were involved, Schuette replied simply that the
investigation was continuing. The city employs a staff of about
85 inspectors, he said.
Charged in the case were Eric F. Miller, 48; John A. Jones,
54; Robert W. Watson, 51; Phillip A. Lockhart, 56; Kenneth Russ,
51; Moreno Taylor, 52; and Delos R. Matthews, 53, according to
court documents released by the Attorney General's Office.
Six of the seven inspectors charged had already turned
themselves in to authorities by midday Thursday. They were
expected to be arraigned on the state corruption charges on
Friday at the 36th District Court, Schuette said.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; editing by Andrew
Hay)