NEW YORK, Sept 8 The fraud prosecution against the former chairman of failed law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf is based on a "misguided and fanciful theory" that relies on supposition and speculation, his lawyer told jurors at the close of trial on Tuesday.

Steven Davis, who helped build Dewey into one of the largest firms in the United States before it collapsed in 2012 under a crushing debt burden, had no reason to believe that the firm's books contained any false entries, lawyer Elkan Abramowitz said.

"Woulda, coulda, shoulda is fine for cocktail party conversation," Abramowitz said in New York state court. "In this courtroom and in any courtroom, the proof must be beyond a reasonable doubt."

Along with former executive director Stephen DiCarmine and former chief financial officer Joel Sanders, Davis faces dozens of counts including grand larceny, fraud and falsifying records. The most serious charge carries up to 25 years in prison.

The prosecution argued at the 15-week-long trial that the three men ordered various Dewey employees to conceal the firm's teetering finances from investors, creditors and auditors through a series of false accounting adjustments from 2008 to 2012. Dewey's 2012 bankruptcy was the largest in history for a U.S. law firm.

But Abramowitz laid the blame for Dewey's failure at the feet of a handful of partners who fled the firm out of "greed and anger" as the financial crisis took its toll on revenue. As more top lawyers abandoned the firm, taking clients and fees with them, Dewey was left unable to climb out of the hole.

"Let me be as clear as I can: Dewey & LeBoeuf's bankruptcy did not occur because of any criminal conduct committed by Steven Davis," Abramowitz said.

Throughout the trial, Abramowitz has emphasized the relative lack of direct evidence against Davis. The star prosecution witness, former finance director Frank Canellas, conceded on cross examination that he did not recall ever discussing any false accounting changes with Davis, Abramowitz said on Tuesday.

Canellas pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with authorities.

The defense has also sought to show that many of the adjustments could have been seen as legitimate and has criticized prosecutors for failing to present an accounting expert.

Closing arguments, including a summation from prosecutors, will likely take up the rest of the week, with jury deliberations starting next week.

The case is People v. Davis et al, New York state Supreme Court, New York County, No. 773/2014.