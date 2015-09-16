Sept 16 A Manhattan jury began deliberations on Wednesday in the criminal trial of three former law firm executives accused of engaging in account fraud to hide the failing finances of defunct Dewey & LeBoeuf.

Former Dewey chairman Steven Davis, former executive director Stephen DiCarmine and former chief financial officer Joel Sanders face a total of 53 charges, with the top count of grand larceny carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Robert Stolz instructed the jury on Wednesday afternoon following the remainder of the prosecution's closing arguments.

Formed in 2007 by the merger of Dewey Ballantine LLP and LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene, & MacRae LLP, the combined firm quickly faced financial trouble in the form of the high compensation guarantees it had made to retain and recruit star partners. Those commitments became increasingly untenable when the financial crisis hit in 2008.

Dewey, which employed more than 1,000 lawyers at the time of its merger, filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

The Manhattan district attorney's office called over three dozen witnesses and used thousands of pages of internal Dewey emails to argue that Davis, DiCarmine and Sanders had ordered the firm's finance team to "cook the books" by reclassifying payments, back-dating checks, and counting partners' capital contributions as fee revenue.

Their goal, according to prosecutors, was to boost Dewey's bottom line by tens of millions of dollars in order to convince insurance companies and lenders like Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc that the firm remained creditworthy.

"Dewey collapsed because the house of cards these defendants built couldn't withstand the weight of their fraud," Assistant District Attorney Peirce Moser told jurors during his closing statement Tuesday.

The former executives have denied any intent to defraud lenders and have also cast doubt on the criminality of their alleged accounting practices. They say the firm's collapse was caused not by fraud but by the departures of top partners.

Attorneys for the defendants declined to call any witnesses, arguing that the prosecution had failed to meet its burden of proof.

The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme CourtNo. 773/2014. (Reporting by Stephanie Russell-Kraft; Editing by Frances Kerry)