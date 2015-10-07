NEW YORK Oct 7 Jurors deliberating whether to convict three former executives at defunct law firm Dewey & Leboeuf were ordered on Wednesday to render a partial verdict, a day after informing a judge that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on all counts.

Former Chairman Steven Davis, former Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine and former Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders are accused of using accounting fraud to hide the firm's teetering finances from lenders between 2008 and 2012. Dewey's bankruptcy in 2012 was the largest ever for a U.S. law firm. (Reporting by Joseph Ax)