By Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK Jan 8 The former chairman of U.S. law
firm Dewey & LeBoeuf has reached an agreement with prosecutors
to avoid a retrial on fraud charges stemming from the law firm's
collapse, his lawyer said at a hearing on Friday.
The agreement will bar the ex-chairman, Steven Davis, from
practicing law in New York for five years, though he can
practice in other states or abroad, his lawyer, Elkan
Abramowitz, said at the hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court.
Davis will also be barred from appearing before the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission for five years.
But the charges against Davis will be dropped if he abides
by the agreement, according to Abramowitz.
Two of Davis' former Dewey colleagues, executive director
Stephen DiCarmine and chief financial officer Joel Sanders, were
previously offered plea deals, but have not accepted them, their
attorneys said after the hearing.
A new trial for the two men has been tentatively set for
Sept. 12.
"He's innocent," said DiCarmine's lawyer Austin Campriello
of his client. The deal offered to DiCarmine included 500 hours
of community service but no jail time.
The deal offered Sanders included one to three years in
prison. Andrew Frisch, his lawyer, said he would move to dismiss
the charges against Sanders, saying it was unjust for him to
face trial twice.
"There comes a point where it's fundamentally not fair and
it's un-American," he said.
Davis, DiCarmine and Sanders were accused of using illegal
accounting adjustments to mask the firm's teetering finances
between 2008 and 2012 and convince lenders and investors,
including Bank of America Corp and HSBC Holdings PLC, that the
law firm was still healthy.
They were charged with grand larceny, scheming to defraud
and violating New York's securities law, the Martin Act.
The first trial in the case ended in a mistrial on Oct. 19,
with a jury reporting it was deadlocked on most of the counts
after more than three weeks of deliberation. It had earlier
acquitted the three defendants of several lesser counts of
falsifying business records.
Once one of the largest U.S. law firms with 1,400 lawyers,
Dewey filed for bankruptcy in 2012.
Zachary Warren, a former Dewey client relations manager
facing a separate criminal case over the firm's collapse, is
expected to go to trial in March.
The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme Court
No. 773/2014.
