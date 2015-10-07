(Updates with jury failing to reach a verdict on remaining
counts on Wednesday)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Oct 7 A New York jury on Wednesday
found three former executives of defunct law firm Dewey &
LeBoeuf not guilty of some charges but remained deadlocked on
others, including the most serious charge of grand larceny.
Former Dewey Chairman Steven Davis, former Executive
Director Stephen DiCarmine and former Chief Financial Officer
Joel Sanders were found not guilty on numerous falsifying
business records counts after a judge ordered the jury to render
a partial verdict.
They are accused of using illegal accounting adjustments to
mask the firm's teetering finances between 2008 and 2012 and
convince lenders and investors, including Bank of America Corp
and Citigroup Inc, that the law firm was still
healthy.
Dewey's 2012 bankruptcy was the largest ever for a U.S. law
firm.
Following the partial verdict, Robert Stolz, the judge
overseeing the trial in New York state court, ordered jurors to
continue deliberating.
"It is not uncommon for a jury to believe they will never be
able to reach a unanimous verdict," he said, in an instruction
sometimes known as the "dynamite charge" when given to
deadlocked juries.
"But after further deliberations, most juries are able to
reach a unanimous verdict," he added.
The jury did not reach a verdict on Wednesday on the
remaining counts.
The jurors found Davis, DiCarmine and Sanders not guilty of
19, 17 and 13 charges of falsifying business records,
respectively.
The defendants, who did not have any visible reaction as the
verdict was announced in court, still face charges of grand
larceny, fraud and conspiracy as well as additional falsifying
business records counts.
But the partial verdict could not have been encouraging for
the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, which has
devoted extensive resources to a trial that has lasted more than
four months.
Prosecutors have argued the three executives directed the
firm's finance department to back-date checks, reclassify
certain expenses as assets and reverse write-offs, among other
adjustments.
But the defense responded that the accounting practices in
question were not necessarily illegal and that the firm's demise
was primarily due to a rash of defections by its top partners,
rather than any adjustments.
After 13 full days of deliberations, the jurors informed
Stolz on Tuesday they had failed to reach consensus on a
"majority" of the charges.
Despite objections from DiCarmine's and Sanders' lawyers,
Stolz ordered the jury to render its verdict on the counts it
could agree on.
The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme Court
No. 773/2014.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Alan Crosby)