By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 3 Lenny Dykstra, the 1980s
World Series hero who pleaded guilty earlier this year to
bankruptcy fraud, was sentenced on Monday to six months in
federal prison and ordered to perform 500 hours of community
service.
The 49-year-old former ballplayer - who is already serving
time in state prison for grand theft auto, lewd conduct and
assault with a deadly weapon - was also ordered to pay $200,000
in restitution.
In the federal case, Dykstra pleaded guilty in July to
bankruptcy fraud and other charges.
According to the written plea agreement, he admitted
defrauding his creditors by declaring bankruptcy in 2009, then
stealing or destroying furnishings, baseball memorabilia and
other property from his $18.5 million mansion.
He also admitted giving false or misleading testimony about
the property he removed from the Los Angeles-area home, which he
had purchased from hockey great Wayne Gretzky, according to the
court documents.
Dykstra, nicknamed "Nails" during his playing days, spent 11
years in the major leagues, mostly as an outfielder for the Mets
and Philadelphia Phillies.
He is perhaps best remembered by Mets fans for the 1986
season, when he struck a walk-off game-winning home run in Game
3 of the National League Championship Series.
And in Game 3 of the World Series, he hit a key lead-off
home run, sparking a comeback by the Mets from a 2-0 series
deficit to win the championship over the Boston Red Sox.
But in recent years Dykstra has become embroiled in a series
of criminal cases.
In March of this year, he was sentenced to three years in
state prison after pleading no contest to grand theft auto in
what Los Angeles County prosecutors said was a scheme to lease
cars using phony business and credit information.
And in April, the former athlete was sentenced to 270 days
in jail and 36 months probation after pleading no contest to
lewd conduct and assault with a deadly weapon.
Those charges stemmed from accusations that Dykstra exposed
himself to women who answered his Craigslist ad for an assistant
and housekeeper. One of the women told authorities the former
athlete held a knife and forced her to massage him.
A no contest plea is the legal equivalent to pleading guilty
under California law.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh)