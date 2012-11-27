By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 27 A Bangladeshi man arrested in a
sting operation denied on Tuesday charges that he attempted to
blow up the Federal Reserve Bank in New York last month with
what authorities say he believed was a 1,000-pound (450-kg)
bomb.
During a brief hearing in Brooklyn federal court, Quazi
Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, 21, pleaded not guilty to a
two-count indictment charging him with attempting to use a
weapon of mass destruction and attempting to provide material
support to a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization, al
Qaeda. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Nafis appeared in court wearing a tan prison jumpsuit and
did not speak during the hearing. His lawyer and a lawyer for
the government, James Loonam, said discussions were being held
about a possible plea negotiation.
His lawyer and a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in
Brooklyn declined to comment to reporters.
From Bangladesh, the suspect's father has denied his son was
involved and said he was the victim of a "racist conspiracy."
Nafis was arrested on Oct. 17 after pulling up to the
Federal Reserve near Wall Street and attempting to detonate what
he believed to be a van packed with explosives.
The inert explosives had been provided to Nafis by an
undercover agent as part of a sting operation, federal
authorities said.
A criminal complaint unsealed last month against Nafis said
he traveled to the United States in 2012, and eventually moved
to Queens, New York.
The complaint alleged he scouted out targets for a potential
attack, considering the New York Stock Exchange and a
high-ranking government official identified as U.S. President
Barack Obama. He eventually settled on the Federal Reserve Bank,
the complaint said.
Nafis attempted to recruit others to his plan, claiming he
was in contact with al Qaeda operatives, the complaint said.
One of the individuals he brought onboard was an undercover
agent working for the FBI, who monitored Nafis' activities and
helped arm him with the inoperable explosives, federal
authorities said.
Nafis is scheduled to appear next in court on Jan. 9.