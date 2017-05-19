(Adds details on bail and Murray's attorney, paragraphs 6-7)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 19 A Virginia man who orchestrated
a hoax takeover bid that drove up Fitbit Inc's stock
price last November, yet made only about $3,000 for his efforts,
has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said
on Friday.
Robert Walter Murray, 24, of Chesapeake, was accused of
submitting a sham regulatory filing in which the nonexistent,
Shanghai-based ABM Capital Ltd offered to buy Fitbit for $12.50
per share, roughly a 46 percent premium.
The filing caused Fitbit's share price to rise 8 percent to
$9.27 on Nov. 10, boosting the company's market value by $122
million, before the San Francisco-based maker of step counters
and other wearable devices denied knowledge of any tender offer.
Authorities said Murray had spent less than $1,000 on Fitbit
call options, a bet the share price would rise, just before
submitting the hoax offer, and made a roughly $3,000 profit in
one day by selling the options after the stock jumped.
Murray was charged with securities fraud and wire fraud, and
faces up to 20 years in prison for each. The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filed related civil charges against him.
Murray appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Friday and
was released on a $250,000 bond, according to a spokesman for
federal prosecutors.
Christopher Flood, a court-appointed lawyer representing
Murray, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday
evening.
The defendant joins several others accused of stock price
manipulation through hoax filings with the SEC's Edgar database.
Authorities said Murray concealed his identity by accessing
Edgar through an account that appeared to be associated with a
company in Napa, California, and having the filing signed by a
Kevin Mead, ABM's purported chief financial officer.
They also said Murray prepared for his scheme by studying
two recent market manipulation cases involving hoax takeover
bids.
These concerned Nedko Nedev, a dual U.S.-Bulgarian citizen
criminally charged in March 2016 over bids for Avon Products Inc
and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc, and
Nauman Aly, a Pakistani man charged wth fraud by the SEC last
May over a bid for chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc
.
Fitbit was not accused of wrongdoing, and did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The cases are U.S. v. Murray, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 17-mag-03407; and SEC v. Murray in the
same court, No. 17-03788.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang and David Gregorio)