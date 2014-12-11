By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 11 A former money manager to
Hollywood stars who served prison time for operating a $10
million investment fraud avoided another trip to the slammer
Thursday, even as a Manhattan federal judge said she was "deeply
troubled" by his latest crime.
Dana Giacchetto, a former investment advisor to A-listers
such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz, was sentenced to two
years probation, including four months home confinement for
using a stolen credit card to spend more than $9,000.
U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said she
nearly decided to not give the non-prison sentence as
prosecutors pushed for up to seven months for his latest,
although smaller, financial crime.
"I'm deeply troubled by this kind of crime with this kind of
history," she said.
Giacchetto, 52, pleaded guilty to fraud in 2000 for taking
money from accounts of non-celebrity clients to finance a
high-flying lifestyle and give extraordinary returns or mask
losses to star clients.
He was sentenced in February 2001 to 4-3/4 years in prison,
although he was released early in July 2003, records show.
In the latest case, brought in February, prosecutors said
Giacchetto used a stolen American Express card number over two
months in 2013 on airline services, liquor and food delivery and
dentistry, among other things.
Ronald Fischetti, his lawyer, said the credit card had
belonged to an investor in a Las Vegas play called "Stripped."
During a hearing Thursday, he pushed for a light sentence given
the small size of the amounts at issue.
Megan Gaffney, a prosecutor, called that argument "bizarre."
"These two offenses, while not similar in scale, are similar
in character," she said.
Giacchetto, dressed in jeans and a blue t-shirt, said he was
"very troubled being in front of you your honor," and said he
regretted what he did.
"I don't want to go to jail again," he said.
McMahon said she did not understand why he committed a crime
again, but agreed to a non-prison sentence plus an order that he
pay $9,983 in restitution to American Express.
She warned him against violating his two-years probation,
noting her courtroom had two doors, one with an exit sign that
visitors can use to leave freely, and the other intended for
incarcerated defendants.
"Trust me, I'll send you out the no-exit door," she added.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)