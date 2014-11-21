NEW YORK Nov 21 A former McDonald's worker
accused and later cleared of putting glass shards in a police
officer's hamburger will be paid a $437,000 settlement by the
city of New York, authorities said on Friday.
Albert Garcia, who was working the grill at a McDonald's in
the Bronx, was arrested in 2005 after New York Police Officer
John Florio accused him of putting broken glass in his Big Mac,
Garcia's attorney said.
Then 18, Garcia confessed but later recanted, saying his
admission was forced, attorney Raymond Aab said on his law
firm's website.
Garcia was acquitted of all charges stemming from the case
in 2010 and he sued the city and the officer, Aab said.
"The settlement was considered to be in the best interest of
the parties," a spokeswoman for the city's Law Department said.
She did not provide any further details.
Aab claimed on the law firm's website that Florio concocted
the broken glass story in order to win money from McDonald's.
The officer sued McDonald's for $6 million but later settled for
$15,000, he said.
Neither Aab nor Florio's former attorney, Richard Kenny, nor
a representative of McDonald's could immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Alan Crosby)