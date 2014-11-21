(Adds attorney's comments in paragraphs 6-7)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK Nov 21 A former McDonald's Corp
worker accused and later cleared of putting glass shards
in a police officer's hamburger will be paid a $437,000
settlement by the city of New York, authorities said on Friday.
Albert Garcia, who was working the grill at a McDonald's in
the Bronx, was arrested in 2005 after New York Police Officer
John Florio accused him of putting broken glass in his Big Mac,
Garcia's attorney said.
Then 18, Garcia confessed but later recanted, saying his
admission was forced, attorney Raymond Aab said on the website
of his law firm Koehler & Isaacs.
Garcia was acquitted of all charges stemming from the case
in 2010, and he sued the city and the officer, Aab said.
"The settlement was considered to be in the best interest of
the parties," a spokeswoman for the city's Law Department said.
She did not provide further details.
Garcia's attorney said he thought the city made the right
move.
"If this case went before a jury, the city could stand to
lose a lot more money," Aab said.
He said evidence in the case suggested Florio concocted the
broken glass story to win money from McDonald's. The officer
sued McDonald's for $6 million but settled for $15,000, Aab
said.
Neither Florio's former attorney, Richard Kenny, nor a
representative of McDonald's could immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Alan Crosby and
Mohammad Zargham)