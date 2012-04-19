Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
NEW YORK, April 19 Federal prosecutors in California are investigating a Goldman Sachs employee for insider trading according to prosecutors and defense lawyers who attended a hearing in U.S. federal court in New York on Thursday.
The investigation of the employee was divulged during a hearing involving the insider trading case against former Goldman board member Rajat Gupta.
The unidentified employee still works at Goldman and attorneys did not provide any details about the investigation. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; editing by Andre Grenon)
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.