NEW YORK, April 19 Federal prosecutors in California are investigating a Goldman Sachs employee for insider trading according to prosecutors and defense lawyers who attended a hearing in U.S. federal court in New York on Thursday.

The investigation of the employee was divulged during a hearing involving the insider trading case against former Goldman board member Rajat Gupta.

The unidentified employee still works at Goldman and attorneys did not provide any details about the investigation. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; editing by Andre Grenon)