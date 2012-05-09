* Arthur Levitt: outlaw personal loans gainst directors'
stakes
* Experts see potential securities law, Sarbanes-Oxley
violations
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, May 9 A former top U.S. securities
regulator said on Wednesday that public companies should bar top
executives from borrowing against their equity stakes.
Arthur Levitt, a former chairman of the Securities and
Exchange Commission, made his comment a day after Green Mountain
Coffee Roasters stripped its chairman and lead director of their
board titles for taking out loans against their company stock
and also selling shares during a period they should not been
doing so.
"The perception of management borrowing against their own
holdings is so bad," said Levitt, now a senior adviser to
Goldman Sachs and Carlyle Group. "I would encourage shareholders
to push companies to implement such protections where they don't
currently exist."
A margin call on loans taken out by founder and Chairman
Robert Stiller and lead director William Davis led to a wave of
forced selling in Green Mountain shares on Monday after the
company released disappointing quarterly earnings.
The company revealed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that
the men had posted Green Mountain's shares as collateral for the
loan.
Shares of Green Mountain were little changed on Wednesday.
"If the only way is regulation by stock exchanges or
other bodies," said Levitt, who spoke to a group of Reuters
editors and reporters. "I would certainly favor that."
In Green Mountain's case, the selling by Stiller and David
would normally have been prohibited because the company's policy
restricts trading by insiders during periods around earnings
time.
But Stiller told Forbes in an interview on Tuesday that he
had no other options because of the margin call.
A Green Mountain spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The beleaguered coffee company Stiller started in 1981 has
been the target of short-sellers and negative analysts' comments
for over a year, with heavy criticism coming from the hedge fund
manager David Einhorn.
Early this year Green Mountain's stock began to sink on news
that Starbucks had plans to compete directly with its
single-serving coffee machine business. It fallen 41 percent so
far in 2012.
Forced selling by executives because of a margin call is not
uncommon.
In recent years, directors at Boston Scientific and
Williams-Sonoma have leveraged their stock holdings for
cash and had to meet margin calls. But the Green Mountain
directors' situation is unique because they were forced to sell
during a blackout period.
Experts say Stiller and Davis could face regulatory scrutiny
for potentially violating both securities and accounting laws.
Stewart Appelrouth, a forensic accountant and co-founder of
Appelrouth Farah & Co. in Miami said Stiller's moves appear to
violate provisions in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
"There is a prohibition against insider trading and there
are certain blackout dates but there are some exceptions. He
doesn't meet any of the exceptions," he said.
"You can say I had to sell the stock because I had to cover
my margin. However, he owns other securities," Appelrouth said,
adding that Stiller could have sold his sizeable Krispy Kreme
stake, a move he eventually did make on Wednesday.
"The biggest problem, I believe was a communications problem
because had there been communications inside the company, you
told the board, you asked, you let them know, you have internal
policy, but I have a problem because I have a margin call. Had
there been communication, there would not be a problem now."
In fact, Green Mountain had already tried to outlaw the
practice its directors used to raise cash. It grandfathered in
the loans for which Stiller and Davis had pledged company shares
as collateral while instituting a policy prohibiting new loans
at the beginning of this year. But in Davis' case, a new
internal policy went unheeded. He took out more loans using his
shares as collateral.
"If you violate an internal policy you can have problems
with the law because you violated company policy," said Kip
Weissman, a partner at Luse Gorman in Washington and a former
lawyer in the Securities & Exchange Commission's enforcement
division.
Weissman said Stiller may also have strayed from the letter
of the law in the method he used to disclose the loans, which
appeared in the company's proxy statements but not in Stiller's
personal insider fillings.
The allure of leveraging company stock for cash is strong.
David Feldman, a partner at Richardson & Patel in New York,
explained that many company founders who take their companies
public see liquidity as a reward.
"There are so many investors I've worked with who have said
you know what, the investors are so mad at me for selling the
stock but my wife wanted to buy a new house," Feldman said.
"It's often just personal reasons that they sell."
(Reporting By Emily Flitter, editing by Matthew Goldstein and
M.D. Golan)