NEW YORK Feb 27 A British man has been charged with hacking into computer servers belonging to the U.S. Federal Reserve, and then stealing and publicly disclosing personal information of people who use them.

Lauri Love, of Suffolk, England, was charged in an indictment unsealed on Thursday with one count each of computer hacking and aggravated identity theft. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on the hacking charge and another two years on the identity theft charge.

The defendant had been arrested in October in England, and charged by U.S. and British authorities with hacking into and stealing data from a variety of U.S. government computer systems, including those run by the military.