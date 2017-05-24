(Adds statements from lawyers)
By Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK May 24 Five men, including a
Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were
criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider
trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare
agency.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan announced the arrests of
political consultant David Blaszczak, founder of Precipio Health
Strategies; U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
(CMS) employee Christopher Worrall; and Rob Olan and Ted Huber,
employees of the healthcare hedge fund Deerfield Management.
Olan's lawyer, Eugene Ingoglia, said in an email that Olan
was "an innocent man." Huber's lawyer, Barry Berke, said that
Huber "did absolutely nothing wrong."
Jordan Fogel, a former employee at New York-based Deerfield,
who was also charged, pleaded guilty on Friday.
“Jordan looks forward to resolving this and moving on,” said
Marc Mukasey, Fogel's lawyer.
A spokeswoman for Dentons, a law firm representing Worrall,
had no immediate comment. A lawyer for Blaszczak could not
immediately be reached.
Prosecutors said that from 2012 to 2014, Olan, Huber and
Fogel schemed to get confidential information about CMS's
internal decision-making from Blaszczak, who previously worked
there. Blaszczak in turn got the information from his former
colleague and "close friend" Worrall, prosecutors said.
CMS, part of the Department of Health and Human Services,
oversees government health insurance programs. The confidential
information included advance notice about rules cutting
reimbursement rates for radiation cancer treatment and dialysis,
allowing Deerfield to short healthcare companies affected by the
cuts.
The companies included radiation oncology companies Accuray
Inc and Varian Medical Systems, and dialysis companies DaVita
Healthcare Partners Inc and Fresenius Medical Care, a unit of
Fresenius Medical Care, AG of Germany, among others, according
to the indictment.
According to a related complaint by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, the scheme yielded $3.9 million in profits
and at least $193,000 in consulting fees for Blaszczak's
companies.
Worrall and Blaszczak's relationship went back years,
prosecutors said. In 2011, Blaszczak arranged a job interview at
a private consulting firm for Worrall, and in 2014 he asked
Worrall to become a co-owner of a new firm.
The defendants are charged with securities fraud, wire
fraud, conspiracy and conversion of property of the United
States.
The new arrests are the latest development in a wide-ranging
investigation that previously led to charges against three
ex-employees of Jacob Gottlieb's Visium Asset Management hedge
fund, prompting the $8 billion firm's wind-down.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and James Dalgleish)