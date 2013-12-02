(Adds quotes from victims, judge)
By Daniel Lovering
CONCORD, N.H. Dec 2 A former New Hampshire
hospital technician who caused dozens of people to become
infected with hepatitis C when he injected himself with syringes
of pain killers that were then used on patients was sentenced to
39 years in prison on Monday.
David Kwiatkowski, 34, admitted in August to stealing the
drugs and leaving used syringes for hospital use for years
despite knowing he was infected with hepatitis C, a potentially
fatal virus that attacks the liver.
He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante in
Concord, New Hampshire, after pleading guilty to obtaining
controlled substances by fraud and tampering with a consumer
product. The judge said his actions verged on "cruelty."
"The whole reason I got into healthcare was to help people,
and my addiction took that away," Kwiatkowski said before being
sentenced. "I cannot begin to tell you how much it hurts me... I
don't blame the families for hating me. I hate myself."
Kwiatkowski worked as a traveling medical technician in at
least eight states for nearly a decade before he was arrested
last year following a rash of unexplained hepatitis C cases at
Exeter Hospital in New Hampshire.
He told authorities he had injected himself with syringes of
the painkiller fentanyl stolen from hospital supply cabinets,
causing the syringes to become tainted by his infected blood,
and then filled the syringes with saline solution to make it
appear they had not yet been used.
Hospital staff then injected patients with the needles,
unaware they had been contaminated.
So far some 45 people have been confirmed infected,
including 32 in New Hampshire, six in Kansas and seven in
Maryland, prosecutors said. Kwiatkowski admitted he used
syringes to obtain fentanyl at least 20 times in Kansas, 30
times in Georgia and about 50 times at Exeter Hospital.
He said he had been aware he had hepatitis C and that he was
"going to kill a lot of people out of this," according to court
documents. Prosecutors said he learned of his diagnosis in June
2010 while working at Hays Medical Center in Kansas.
The discovery of Kwiatkowski's activities prompted the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that
more than 12,000 people be tested for the virus.
'DEATH PENALTY'
Before the sentencing on Monday, more than a dozen victims
described the devastating effects of the disease on their lives
and families. Some 20 victims attended the hearing, including
eight who had traveled from Kansas.
"I cannot forget nor can I offer forgiveness for what he has
done," said Ronnie Murphy of Hays, Kansas, whose mother Eleanor
died partly as a result of a hepatitis C infection caused by
Kwiatkowski. "His crime is particularly heinous given his
profession as a health care worker."
Murphy, who wept as he spoke, said the last years of his
mother's life were "extremely painful". He said he hoped
Kwiatowski would get a life sentence.
Another victim, Linwood Nelson, 66, said he had served as a
soldier in Vietnam in the 1960s and felt blessed to have
returned unharmed, "not knowing it was going to be friendly fire
that would injure me." He said he was no longer able to work as
a home improvement contractor for fear of cutting himself and
infecting a co-worker or family member, and that he had spent
many sleepless nights worrying about his fate.
"This gentleman fooled me," Nelson said, referring to
Kwiatkowski. "I feel he has no remorse and that he should
receive the same punishment he has given us - the death
penalty."
Nelson's son, also named Linwood, said his father had been
forced to distance himself from grandchildren, and that
Kwiatkowski had "singlehandedly devastated an entire family."
In sentencing Kwiatkowski, Judge Laplante said the
defendant's conduct went beyond recklessness, verging on
"cruelty" or "hostility." He said he sentenced Kwiatkowski to 39
years rather than the 40 sought by prosecutors "to give you
something to appreciate about human beings," that people have a
capacity for compassion.
"I hope you focus on the one year you didn't get and try to
develop that capacity in yourself," he said.
(Editing by Scott Malone, Richard Valdmanis and Cynthia
Osterman)