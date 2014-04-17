NEW YORK, April 17 Former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc director Rajat Gupta is expected to begin his
two-year prison term on June 17 for insider trading.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan directed Gupta
to surrender by 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on that date to start
serving his sentence at an institution chosen by the Federal
Bureau of Prisons, according to an order issued on Thursday.
Gupta, 65, was convicted in June 2012 on securities fraud
and conspiracy charges for having fed tips, from Goldman board
meetings in the second half of 2008, to longtime friend Raj
Rajaratnam, founder of the Galleon Group hedge fund firm.
A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
upheld the conviction on March 25, rejecting Gupta's claim that
Rakoff improperly admitted wiretap evidence at trial.
Two weeks later, on April 8, Gupta asked the panel to
reconsider, or for the entire 2nd Circuit to review the case.
Gary Naftalis, a lawyer for Gupta, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan had no immediate comment.
Gupta is also a former global managing director of the
consulting firm McKinsey & Co.
He is the top corporate official convicted in a broad
federal insider trading probe unveiled in October 2009, when
charges against Rajaratnam were announced.
Rajaratnam is appealing his conviction to the U.S. Supreme
Court. He is serving an 11-year prison term.
The government has won about 80 convictions and guilty pleas
in the probe. On April 11, a federal judge approved a guilty
plea by Steven Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP to resolve
criminal insider trading charges, including a $1.2 billion
penalty.
The case is U.S. v. Gupta, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-cr-00907.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)