By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, July 14
NEW YORK, July 14 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
director Rajat Gupta, serving a two-year prison term, has
failed to persuade a federal appeals court to overturn his
insider trading conviction.
In a brief order, the full 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in New York refused on Monday to disturb a March 25 decision by
a three-judge panel of that court to let the June 2012
conviction stand. It did not explain its reasoning.
Gupta, 65, challenged the government's use of wiretap
evidence against him, as well as the jury instructions by U.S.
District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan, who oversaw his trial.
Gary Naftalis and Seth Waxman, two of Gupta's lawyers, were
not immediately available for comment.
Gupta may still appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. He has
also been fined millions of dollars.
The former global managing director of the consulting firm
McKinsey & Co is the top corporate official convicted in the
U.S. probe of insider trading in the hedge fund industry.
Jurors convicted Gupta of passing confidential information
he learned at Goldman board meetings, including news about
results and a crucial investment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, to Raj Rajaratnam, founder of the Galleon
Group hedge fund firm.
Rajaratnam, 57, is serving an 11-year prison term for
insider trading. Last month, he failed to persuade the Supreme
Court to review his own conviction.
Gupta and Rajaratnam are housed at FMC Devens, a medical
facility and satellite camp about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of
Boston. Rajaratnam's younger brother Rengan was acquitted in a
separate insider trading case on July 8.
The case is U.S. v. Gupta, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 12-4448.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Nate Raymond. Editing by Andre Grenon)