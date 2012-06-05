NEW YORK, June 4 A lawyer whose inside
information the government alleged fueled a 17-year-long insider
trading scheme was sentenced on Monday to 12 years in federal
prison, the longest term ever meted out in an insider trading
case.
The sentence of lawyer Matthew Kluger, who worked at some of
the most prestigious law firms in the country, is one year
longer than the 11-year sentence that Galleon Group hedge fund
founder Raj Rajaratnam received last fall after he was found
guilty on insider trading charges.
Kluger was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden
of Newark federal court. She also handed out a nine-year
sentence to stock trader Garrett Bauer for his role in the
scheme.
A third co-conspirator, Kenneth Robinson, is scheduled to be
sentenced on Tuesday.
Attorneys for both Kluger and Bauer did not return calls
seeking comment.
Federal prosecutors and securities regulators accused the
trio of trading on inside information ahead of at least 11
corporate deals. They relied on merger secrets gathered by
Kluger while he worked as a corporate attorney for prominent law
firms, including Cravath Swaine & Moore; Skadden, Arps, Slate,
Meagher & Flom; and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.
Robinson functioned as a middleman between Kluger and Bauer
in an elaborate scheme that involved the use of public payphones
and prepaid disposable cell phones in an attempt to hide their
activities from law enforcement. Prosecutors said the men netted
more than $37 million between 1994 and 2011.
"The severe sentences imposed today are a warning to anyone
trying to game the financial markets for their own enrichment,"
said New Jersey U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in a statement.
Earlier this spring, the three men reached a deal with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that called for them to
pay back their ill-gotten gains plus interest. Bauer agreed to
pay $31.6 million, while Kluger will pay $516,000. Robinson
settled for $845,000, an amount that regulators said reflected
his willingness to aid authorities.
Both Bauer and Kluger pleaded guilty in December to one
count each of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities
fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstruction of
justice. Robinson pleaded guilty in April 2011 to one count of
conspiracy to commit securities fraud and two counts of
securities fraud.
In one instance, Kluger tipped Robinson on Oracle Corp's
impending acquisition of Sun Microsystems Inc in 2009.
In another, the trio traded ahead of Intel Corp's
takeover of McAfee Inc in 2010.
Bauer kept the majority of the proceeds, using some of the
profits to buy a $6.65-million condominium on Manhattan's Upper
East Side and an $875,000 home in Boca Raton, Florida.
The case is United States v. Bauer et al, U.S. District
Court, District of New Jersey, 11-03536.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax and Andrew Longstreth; Editing by
Richard Pullin)