By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 17 U.S. securities regulators on
F riday charged Hall of Fame baseball player Eddie Murray with
insider trading in shares of a medical device company, an
allegation the former Baltimore Orioles first baseman settled by
paying a $358,151 penalty.
The Securities and Exchange Commission also filed civil
charges against two other people, accusing them of insider
trading in shares of Advanced Medical Optics before the company
announced it was being acquired in 2009 by Abbott Laboratories
.
Murray, who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in
2003, agreed to settle the civil charges without admitting
wrongdoing, according to the SEC's announcement.
"Eddie Murray is admitting no wrongdoing whatsoever--the
settlement agreement confirms that fact," said Murray's lawyer,
Michael Proctor. "He has settled this to put the case to an end
and get on with his life."
Reuters had previously reported Murray was under
investigation in the case as part of a broader look into
potential insider trading by former professional athletes.
The SEC also filed charges against James V. Mazzo, who was
the CEO of Advanced Medical Optics at the time of the buyout,
and a Utah businessman, David Parker. The agency said Mazzo and
Parker are fighting the charges.
Lawyers for Mazzo and Parker did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Murray is not the first baseball player to be charged in
connection with the Advanced Medical Optics takeover. In August
2011, the SEC filed charges against former Orioles player Doug
DeCinces.
DeCinces settled with the SEC, agreeing to pay $2.5 million
in fines, while neither admitting nor denying wrongdoing in the
trading of Advanced Medical Optics shares.
DeCinces and Murray played together on the Orioles from 1977
to 1982.
The SEC has accused Mazzo, an avid baseball fan and friend
of DeCinces, of tipping the former player on the deal. DeCinces
then passed the information to Murray and Parker, according to
the SEC's announcement.
"Mazzo had repeated personal contacts and communications
with DeCinces, who promptly traded and tipped Murray, Parker and
others that a deal involving Mazzo's company was imminent," said
Daniel M. Hawke, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Market
Abuse Unit and director of the Philadelphia Regional Office.
"It is truly disappointing when role models, particularly
those who have achieved so much in their professional careers,
give in to the temptation of easy money," he said.