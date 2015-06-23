By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, June 23 A U.S. appeals court in New
York said a former Foundry Networks Inc executive's appeal of
his insider trading conviction had raised "serious questions,"
the latest fallout from a landmark 2014 decision setting a
higher standard for such cases.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said David
Riley, who was scheduled to begin serving a 6-1/2-year sentence
on Friday, does not have to report to prison for now.
In a rarity, the court issued its decision from the bench
immediately after arguments by Riley's lawyer and a prosecutor
from the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.
Tuesday's ruling has no bearing on the merits of Riley's
appeal, which has not yet been argued, but may signal the
court's willingness to consider overturning his conviction.
"It does seem to me that some serious questions have been
raised here," said Circuit Judge Jose Cabranes.
Riley's October 2014 conviction predated the 2nd Circuit
decision in December to throw out the insider trading
convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony
Chiasson.
The court ruled in that case that for there to be insider
trading, defendants who passed confidential tips must have done
so in exchange for a personal benefit "of some consequence."
That decision has already scuttled both charges and
convictions in several insider trading cases.
Since 2009 Bharara's office has secured more than 80
convictions at trial or guilty pleas in a broad insider trading
crackdown.
On Tuesday, the three-judge panel grilled Assistant U.S.
Attorney Sarah McCallum, asking whether Riley's conduct was
similar to that in the Newman case, where friendship alone was
seen as inadequate to meet the "personal benefit" standard.
Circuit Judge Rosemary Pooler cited a note that jurors had
sent during their deliberations asking about Riley's motive for
passing inside information about Foundry's impending takeover to
hedge fund analyst Matthew Teeple.
"They obviously had trouble finding a motive for the
tipping," she said.
John Kaley, Riley's lawyer, said the trial judge's
instructions to the jury incorrectly suggested that Riley could
obtain a personal benefit by leaking information to further a
friendship.
The judge, Valerie Caproni, concluded that the error was
harmless because Riley received other benefits, such as help
securing a new job and investment advice.
Teeple pleaded guilty before trial and was sentenced to five
years in prison.
Bharara's office is currently considering whether to appeal
the Newman ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The case is U.S. v. Riley, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 15-1541.
