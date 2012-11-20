Nigeria's crude oil exports to slip in April - loading plans

LONDON, Feb 28 Nigeria's April crude oil exports are on track to drop by just over 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April from the previous month, according to loading programmes compiled by Reuters on Tuesday. The exports of 1.54 million bpd, on 50 cargoes, are down from a revised March programme that included 1.65 million bpd on 56 cargoes. The biggest month-on-month decline was in Qua Iboe, Nigeria's largest oil stream. Qua Iboe exports in March were revised higher t