CHARLESTON, S.C. Oct 25 A South Carolina mother who told police her son killed three family members and himself has been charged with murdering all of them to get their life insurance money, police said on Tuesday.

Susan Hendricks, 48, was charged with the murder of her two sons, her ex-husband and her stepmother after being arrested at a motel on Monday night, police said.

She was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime -- a handgun she kept in her night stand.

Police were called to a house in Liberty, South Carolina, on Oct. 14, Pickens County Assistant Sheriff Tim Morgan said. Based on observations at the scene, forensic evidence and interviews with family members, police determined Hendricks' version of what happened was false, he said.

Family members told police her motive was life insurance money. Hendricks was the beneficiary of multiple life insurance policies taken out by the victims, a police report said. (Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Editing by Greg McCune and John O'Callaghan)