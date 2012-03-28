AUSTIN, Texas, March 28 U.S. authorities filed a
criminal complaint on Wednesday against a JetBlue pilot who
caused a disturbance on board a flight to Las Vegas, forcing the
plane to make an emergency landing in Amarillo, Texas, according
to the complaint.
Flight 191 from New York was diverted to Amarillo, Texas, on
Tuesday, following what federal authorities described as erratic
behavior by captain Clayton Frederick Osbon, 49, who passengers
said had to be restrained after he pounded on the locked cockpit
door.
Osbon was suspended while the FBI investigates the incident,
the airline said on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Greg McCune and Eric
Walsh)