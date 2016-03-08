(Adds comments by ex-adviser at court hearing)
NEW YORK, March 8 A former JPMorgan Chase & Co
investment adviser was sentenced to five years in prison
on Tuesday after admitting that he stole at least $20 million
from client accounts to fund a gambling addiction and to trade
in stock options.
Michael Oppenheim, 49, was also ordered by U.S. District
Judge Analisa Torres to forfeit almost $20.2 million and pay
restitution to JPMorgan after pleading guilty in November to
charges of embezzlement and securities fraud.
In court, Oppenheim said he was horrified by his conduct,
which led him to steal a "mind-boggling" sum. But he sought
mercy from the court, saying his actions stemmed from his
gambling addition, "a destructive disease."
"I wish I had stopped or sought help, but I kept going," he
said.
According to U.S. prosecutors and securities regulators,
Oppenheim worked with about 500 wealthy clients as a vice
president and private client adviser in JPMorgan's midtown
Manhattan offices.
Prosecutors said that from 2008 to 2015, Oppenheim persuaded
clients to let him withdraw some of their money, in some cases
millions of dollars, falsely claiming he would invest it in
low-risk municipal bonds.
In other cases, Oppenheim, who lived in Livingston, New
Jersey, simply took their money without permission, prosecutors
said.
In court papers, Oppenheim's lawyer, Paul Shechtman, had
urged Torres to be lenient in sentencing, saying his client's
crime, while serious, was fueled by a "pathological gambling
addiction that has haunted him for much of his adult life."
But Torres said while she recognized his gambling addiction
drove the conduct, his offense was serious, and mitigating
factors "do not alleviate the need for punishment."
At the time of Oppenheim's arrest in April 2015, JPMorgan
issued a statement saying it had alerted U.S. authorities,
noting that it was "angry that this person violated the trust
our clients place in us."
The case is U.S. v. Oppenheim, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-548.
