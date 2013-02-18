DETROIT Feb 18 It's now up to a federal jury in
Detroit to weigh five months of trial testimony from more than
80 witnesses to decide the fate of former Mayor Kwame
Kilpatrick, his father and a former city contractor in the
biggest corruption probe to face the city in decades.
The nine women and three men on the jury were expected to
begin deliberations on Tuesday in the trial of Kilpatrick, 42,
his father Bernard Kilpatrick, 71, and mayoral pal and city
contractor Bobby Ferguson, 44.
In the case before U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds,
prosecutors have accused the three men of turning the mayor's
office into "Kilpatrick Incorporated," extorting bribes from
contractors who wanted to get or keep city contracts. Some
contractors were forced to include Ferguson on jobs, even though
he did little or no work, prosecutors said.
"The scale of corruption is breathtaking," Assistant U.S.
Attorney Mark Chutkow said in his closing argument on Friday.
Kilpatrick steered $83 million in city contracts to Ferguson
in exchange for kickbacks that enabled Kilpatrick to spend
$840,000 more than his $160,000-a-year mayor's salary would have
allowed, prosecutors said.
The former mayor also is accused of using his nonprofit
Kilpatrick Civic Fund for personal and political expenses.
The government said Kilpatrick's father, a governmental
consultant, used his son's position to extort bribes from
contractors.
Although the defendants didn't testify at trial, their
lawyers said they were victims of overzealous prosecutors,
flimsy evidence, and witnesses who lied to get lenient treatment
in their own corruption cases.
Witnesses in the trial included a top former mayoral aide, a
mayoral fundraiser and a former contractor at the city's
convention center. Evidence included text messages, bank checks,
federal wiretaps and surveillance video.
Kwame Kilpatrick's lawyer, James Thomas, told jurors the
witnesses were "bought and paid for" by the government and that
Kilpatrick's additional cash came from savings and gifts. Thomas
said Kilpatrick never extorted anyone or forced anyone to hire
Ferguson. Rather, he helped Ferguson because he knew Ferguson
would hire Detroiters, Thomas said.
"Let Mr. Kilpatrick go home with his wife and kids," Thomas
said in his closing argument.
Lawyers for Ferguson and Bernard Kilpatrick said they were
honest and hard-working. Bernard Kilpatrick's lawyer said he was
targeted because he is the former mayor's father.
The defendants are charged with racketeering, conspiracy and
extortion, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Kwame Kilpatrick also faces mail and wire fraud charges.
Kwame Kilpatrick and Ferguson are also charged with bribery,
punishable by up to 10 years behind bars. And both Kilpatricks
are accused of filing false tax returns.
CITY DECAY MADE WORSE BY CORRUPTION
The ongoing corruption probe has led to criminal charges
against two dozen others, including former vendors and city
officials such as the former head of the city's water and sewer
department, Victor Mercado, who pleaded guilty during the trial
to one conspiracy count and faces up to 18 months in prison.
Legal expert Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law
professor and former federal prosecutor, predicted that jurors
would convict Kwame Kilpatrick and Ferguson on some charges, but
might acquit Bernard Kilpatrick, who played a lesser role.
"They have to be happy with how their case has gone,"
Henning said of the prosecution. "There were some bumps in the
road with some of the witnesses, but that's not surprising in a
case like this."
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit has a lot riding on
the verdict after several high profile setbacks, including the
acquittal in March of a militia group accused of plotting a
violent anti-government revolt and a mistrial last June declared
in a separate $12.9 million bid-rigging case against Ferguson.
Former Detroit Councilwoman Sheila Cockrel, who teaches
Detroit political history at Wayne State, said the pay-to-play
culture under Kilpatrick damaged the city.
"It was literally a cancer on the core of the city," Cockrel
said. "I think the misuse of public funds for personal gain
exacerbated an already deeply decayed financial infrastructure."
Detroit's population has plunged since the 1950s, leaving it
with a shrinking tax base and huge debts. Governor Rick Snyder
is considering a state-appointed emergency financial manager for
Detroit, a step toward what could be the largest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Kilpatrick, a former state representative, was considered a
rising star in the national Democratic Party when he was elected
mayor in November 2001. His tenure turned out to be marked by
accusations of cronyism, nepotism and lavish spending.
In 2008, he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for
lying in a civil trial where he denied having an extramarital
affair with his former chief of staff and conspiring with her to
fire a deputy police chief. The deputy chief was investigating
reports about a never-proven wild party at the mayoral mansion
where Kilpatrick's wife supposedly attacked a stripper.
Kilpatrick agreed to resign and pay $1 million restitution
to the city and was jailed for 99 days.
In 2010, a Wayne County judge sentenced Kilpatrick to prison
for a probation violation - concealing assets to avoid paying
the ordered restitution while living a lavish lifestyle in a
Dallas, Texas, suburb. He served 14 months.
(Additional reporting by Maureen McDonald; Editing by David
Bailey, Barbara Goldberg and Nick Zieminski)