LOS ANGELES, April 16 A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday ordered rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight to stand trial for murder in the hit-and-run death of a man outside a hamburger stand in January.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald Coen made his ruling after a preliminary hearing to consider evidence in the case.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Will Dunham)