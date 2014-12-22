PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 22 A New York antitrust lawyer and her husband were arrested Monday on charges they conspired to defraud two law firms and a client out of $5 million.
Keila Ravelo, who had most recently been a partner at Wall Street law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and her husband Melvin Feliz were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a complaint filed in Newark, New Jersey federal court.
Ravelo, who joined Willkie in 2010 from the law firm Hunton & Williams, schemed with Feliz from 2008 to July 2014 to use two vendor companies to fraudulently obtain money from her employers and an unnamed client, prosecutors said.
Authorities said Ravelo, 49, and Feliz, 50, created the vendors, which purported to provide litigation support services to the law firms, and controlled their bank accounts.
The law firms paid more than $5 million for invoices the vendors submitted for purported litigation support services that in reality were not done, prosecutors said.
Many of the payments were approved by Ravelo, who along with Feliz used the money for personal expenses and investments, including $250,000 in payments to a jewelry store, prosecutors said.
Lawyers for Ravelo and Feliz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ravelo, a Columbia Law School graduate, joined Hunton & Williams in 2005 from another law firm, Clifford Chance.
She had been involved in representing MasterCard Inc in a series of antitrust lawsuits, including a class action against it and Visa Inc that resulted in a $7.2 billion settlement.
Both Willkie Farr and Hunton & Williams said they were cooperating with the investigation. Court papers indicate Ravelo left Willkie Farr on Nov. 14. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.
March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump used his barnstorming strategy on Wednesday to try to build momentum for his first legislative initiative, a healthcare overhaul, by holding a massive rally in Nashville, Tennessee, reminiscent of his campaign events.