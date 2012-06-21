* Expands existing law that notifies schools, police
* Law narrow enough to withstand legal challenges - attorney
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, June 21 Convicted sex offenders and
child predators who set up a Facebook or other social
networking page will have to post their criminal status in their
profile under a Louisiana law that takes effect on Aug. 1.
The measure, proposed by State Representative Jeff Thompson,
may be the first such law in the nation. It expands on current
state law requiring persons convicted of such crimes as
aggravated incest, rape and pornography involving juveniles to
disclose their crimes to local police, schools and other
entities in the area where they live.
"This revision of the law expands that same notice
requirement to a social networking profile page, if you have
one," Thompson said.
Under the new law, a convicted sex offender who sets up a
social networking page and fails to disclose his or her criminal
status on the page faces a felony charge, imprisonment with hard
labor for two to 10 years without parole, and a fine of $1,000.
A second conviction could bring a prison sentence of up to 20
years.
While most social networking websites include language in
their terms-of-use agreements that prohibit convicted sex
offenders and child predators from using the sites, Thompson
said his bill gives prosecutors a new tool to go after persons
who ignore those terms.
"Child predators aren't necessarily good rule-followers in
the first place," he said. "We don't want to leave it to
Facebook police to go out and check on these individuals."
The law does not specify exactly where the criminal
disclosures must appear on a networking page, Thompson said.
Facebook declined to comment on the Louisiana law but
referred to its policies that already prohibit convicted sex
offenders from using its services.
A federal judge in Louisiana earlier this year struck down a
law that barred sex and child predator criminals from using
Facebook and other social media on First Amendment grounds after
the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit
challenging the law.
But in his decision, federal Judge Brian Jackson seemed to
leave the door open for a revised law, writing that
"restrictions that are narrowly tailored to address the specific
conduct sought to be proscribed should be pursued."
Lake Charles, Louisiana, criminal defense lawyer Walter
Sanchez said the new measure could survive legal scrutiny.
"It doesn't bar the use of the Internet completely," he
said. "It is analogous to the notification of school principals,
neighbors and so forth, so it may pass constitutional muster."
Sanchez said courts around the country have seen an
explosion of Internet cases involving crimes such as possessing
or receiving child pornography because "it has become incredibly
easy for law enforcement" to track down offenders using IP
addresses, online databases and other tools.
"This law is a way of facilitating Facebook's awareness that
offenders are using their site," he said.
Thompson said he introduced the law after an incident in
which a boy was lured via the Internet by an adult male
pretending to be a young female and then was murdered by the
man.
Thompson said he worked with criminal justice officials and
members of a local Internet Crimes Against Children task force
to craft the bill.
(Additional reporting by Mary Slosson in Sacramento,
California; Editing by Greg McCune and Lisa Shumaker)