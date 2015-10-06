(Corrects second paragraph to make clear that Ashe is no longer the U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda)

NEW YORK Oct 6 More people could face criminal charges as part of a corruption probe that has already led to the arrest of a former president of the United Nations General Assembly, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said on Tuesday.

John Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda who was president in 2013, was accused on Tuesday of taking more than $1.3 million in bribes in a wide-ranging scheme that involved a billionaire Macau real estate developer and four other defendants. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)