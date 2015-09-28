By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, Sept 28
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. prosecutors will go to
court on Tuesday to argue that a billionaire Macau developer's
aide presents too much of a flight risk to be released on bail
after he was arrested on charges of lying about why he and his
boss brought $4.5 million into the United States.
Jeff Yin, assistant to real estate developer Ng Lap Seng,
was arrested with his boss on Sept. 19. Yin was set to be
released on a $1 million bond and placed under house arrest at
his mother's California home.
But late on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn
delayed Yin's release until a hearing on Tuesday. Netburn cited
a letter from prosecutors contending Yin "lied repeatedly" about
his access to passports in order to flee the country.
Prosecutors said authorities discovered a Chinese passport
in Yin's travel bag. He had claimed to have only a U.S.
passport, and prosecutors said the undisclosed passport, along
with $15,000 and credit cards in the bag, demonstrate that Yin
intended to flee the country.
The prosecutors, who belong to Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara's public corruption unit, said their investigation is
ongoing and may result in additional charges.
Yin's lawyer, Sabrina Shroff, declined comment.
Ng, who heads Macau-based Sun Kian Yip Group, earned much of
his wealth on developments in Chinese territory. U.S.
prosecutors estimate his fortune at $1.8 billion.
Ng, 68, also sits on the Chinese People's Political
Consultative Conference, an adviser to the government.
He and Yin, 29, were arrested on Sept. 19 for falsely
claiming $4.5 million in cash they brought into the United
States from China between 2013 to 2015 was meant to buy art,
antiques or real estate, or be used for gambling.
Prosecutor Daniel Richenthal at a recent hearing said Yin
after his arrest revealed money was used to pay people "to
engage in unlawful activities." He did not specify what unlawful
activities they are suspected of.
Shroff has disputed that account. Ng's attorney has called
the case a "misunderstanding."
Ng's name previously surfaced in U.S. investigations into
how foreign money might have been funneled into the Democratic
National Committee before the 1996 elections, when it was
working to re-elect President Bill Clinton. He was never
charged.
In 2014, Ng was subpoenaed in a foreign bribery
investigation, a source told Reuters on Friday. The source said
the probe came after Ng's name surfaced in a lawsuit against
billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp
.
The case is U.S. v. Seng, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-mj-03369.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)