NEW YORK May 19 The former controller for convicted fraudster Bernard Madoff's investment firm was sentenced to no prison time on Tuesday, as a U.S. judge praised her "extraordinary" assistance to authorities investigating Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme.

Enrica Cotellessa-Pitz, who pleaded guilty in 2011 to conspiracy and other charges, was a key government witness at the only criminal trial to stem from the Madoff fraud, which ended with the conviction last year of five of her former colleagues.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain imposed the sentence on Tuesday in federal court in New York, citing her "extraordinary, extensive cooperation" and genuine remorse.

The 56-year-old Cotellessa-Pitz, a native New Yorker, began working part-time at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC in 1978 while still in college and eventually became controller, staying there until the firm collapsed in 2008 after Madoff's fraud was revealed.

As some of her friends and relatives cried in the courtroom, Cotellessa-Pitz said she would always regret accepting explanations from Madoff "that had no basis in reality."

"I, like so many others, did not question the authority of Bernard Madoff," she said. "There was only one way to do things, and that was Bernie's way."

While there was no evidence Cotellessa-Pitz knew of the Ponzi scheme, prosecutors said her actions helped conceal its existence from the outside world.

She helped former back-office director Daniel Bonventre hide the fact that Madoff was transferring client money from the firm's fraudulent investment advisory business to prop up its trading unit, which otherwise would have operated at a loss.

At the direction of Madoff and Bonventre, she also helped create false documents provided to investigators from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2005, prosecutors said.

In addition, Cotellessa-Pitz helped Madoff prepare fake backdated records to back up his fraudulent tax returns.

Cotellessa-Pitz testified for days during the trial of Bonventre and four other aides: portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi, and computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George Perez.

Fifteen defendants have been convicted at trial or via plea in connection with the Madoff case, and it appears no one else will face criminal charges.

Other defendants who cooperated with the government are scheduled to be sentenced over the next two months, typically an indication that a criminal investigation has concluded. Frank DiPascali, Madoff's deputy and a major government witness at the trial, died on May 10 of cancer ahead of his September sentencing. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Richard Chang)