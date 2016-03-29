By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, March 29
NEW YORK, March 29 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday expressed uneasiness with how a federal prosecutor
invoked the civil rights movement in asking a mostly black jury
to find five white employees of Bernard Madoff's firm guilty of
helping him carry out his Ponzi scheme.
Questions by members of the three-judge panel of the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York suggested the court
would likely uphold the 2014 convictions of the five employees
of Madoff's firm.
But some members of the panel appeared nonetheless critical
of the arguments made at the close of a six-month trial by the
prosecutor, who a trial judge said made remarks that were
"ill-conceived and unworthy" of his office's stature.
"This is the last thing the jury heard before it
deliberates, so a rebuttal has to be handled in a responsible
way," U.S. Circuit Judge John Walker said. "And I'm not sure it
was."
The five employees were among 15 people who pleaded guilty
or were convicted at trial in connection with Madoff and his
firm, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading
guilty in 2009 to running a scheme that cost investors an
estimated $17 billion or more in principal.
The five employees included former back office director
Daniel Bonventre; portfolio managers Joann Crupi and Annette
Bongiorno; and computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George
Perez.
On appeal, they cited as improper statements made during
rebuttal arguments by a prosecutor, Randall Jackson, that called
the defendants' arguments "ridiculous" and "absurd," and
referenced movies including the "Godfather" series.
Jackson, who is black and is now in private practice, also
asked jurors to approach their deliberations with the same
"courageous approach" as Constance Baker Motley, a civil rights
lawyer who became the first black woman federal judge in 1966.
The 12-member jury included six black jurors and one Latino.
"This is beyond the pale, and I think it was clear," said
Andrew Frisch, a lawyer for Daniel Bonventre, the former back
office director.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Aimee Hector acknowledged with
hindsight that the arguments could have been handled
differently, but said Jackson's comments were in response to
defense arguments that jurors should have the courage to acquit.
"This rebuttal did not cross the line," she said.
The employees are serving prison terms ranging from 10 years
for Bonventre; six years for Crupi and Bongiorno; and 2-1/2
years for O'Hara and Perez.
The case is U.S. v. O'Hara, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-4714.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)