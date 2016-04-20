Germany's Schaeuble rejects U.S. criticism of euro level
BERLIN, Feb 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday rejected criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of the euro's exchange rate.
NEW YORK, April 20 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld the convictions of five former employees of Bernard Madoff's firm who prosecutors said helped their boss conceal his multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme for years.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld the 2014 trial convictions of back-office director Daniel Bonventre, portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi, and computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George Perez. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERLIN, Feb 3 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.
TBILISI, Feb 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 2.9 percent in January in month-on-month terms after rising by 1.0 percent in December, the State Statistics Service said on Friday. Annual inflation in January was 3.9 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Jan 17 Dec 16 Jan 16 to previous month +2.9 +1.0 +0.9 to previous year +3.9 +1.8 +5.6 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland)