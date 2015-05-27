NEW YORK May 27 A former trader at Bernard
Madoff's firm on Wednesday became the latest in a string of
cooperating defendants to avoid incarceration for crimes related
Madoff's historic multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.
David Kugel, 69, was sentenced to 10 months of home
detention and 200 hours of community service by U.S. District
Judge Laura Taylor Swain in New York.
A week ago, two other former Madoff employees who helped
U.S. prosecutors, Enrica Cotellessa-Pitz and Eric Lipkin, also
avoided prison time before the same judge.
Kugel, the first government witness to testify in 2013 at
the trial of five former Madoff employees, described how he
provided historical market data pulled from copies of the Wall
Street Journal to portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno and Joann
Crupi. They then used the information to manufacture fake trades
in clients' investment accounts, he said.
"If someone looked at it, it would look potentially like a
real trade, like something that had taken place," he told
jurors.
Kugel never worked in the so-called "back-office," or
investment advisory business, where the core fraud took place,
instead spending 38 years as a trader in the Madoff firm's
legitimate proprietary trading unit.
Though his actions helped conceal the fraud, Kugel said he
was unaware that Madoff was orchestrating a massive Ponzi
scheme. The government did not dispute that assertion.
"The guilt, embarrassment and humiliation I feel have become
part of my DNA," he told Swain on Wednesday. "If only I had
realized that Bernie Madoff was cheating people out of their way
- this thought will haunt me for the rest of my life."
Prosecutors credited Kugel for providing "critical" evidence
that for the first time demonstrated the fraud began in the
1970s, rather than the 1990s as Madoff claimed.
Kugel's son, Craig, who also worked at Madoff's firm, is
scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday for falsely filing
documents that ensured health coverage for relatives of Madoff
employees who were not eligible.
Bongiorno, Crupi, back-office director Daniel Bonventre and
computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George Perez were
convicted on all counts in 2014 following the only criminal
trial to stem from the Madoff fraud.
Fifteen defendants have been convicted at trial or via
guilty plea, including Madoff himself, who is serving a 150-year
prison term. The fraud is estimated to have cost investors $17
billion in principal losses.
The case is U.S. vs Kugel, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-228.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by David Gregorio)